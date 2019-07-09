The Beastmaster

Rip Torn Men in Black
Hard-nosed character actor Rip Torn, known for Men in Black and Beastmaster, dead at 88
Christian Long
Jul 9, 2019
Phantasm director Don Coscarelli looks back on his career and why he confronts death
Denny Watkins
Oct 1, 2018
Book vs. Flick: The Beastmaster
Sara Century
Jul 17, 2018
35 reasons to celebrate The Beastmaster's 35th anniversary
Adam Pockross
Aug 21, 2017
