The Cat in the Hat

Audrey Geisel The Cat in the Hat
Audrey Geisel, widow of Dr. Seuss and producer of his film adaptations, dead at 97
Josh Weiss
Dec 21, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in The Cat in the Hat
Tag: Dr. seuss
Tag: The Lorax
Tag: warner bros. animation
Tag: The Grinch

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Dr. seuss
Tag: The Cat in the Hat
Horton Hears a Dr. Seuss biopic
Alyse Wax
Feb 14, 2018
dr-seuss-cat-in-the-hat.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Dr. seuss
Tag: The Cat in the Hat
Tag: Movies
Tag: Dr. seuss
Tag: warner bros. animation
New Dr. Seuss animated films in the works, beginning with The Cat in the Hat
Brian Silliman
Jan 24, 2018
Animated-cat-in-the-hat
Tag: Movies
Tag: Dr. seuss
Tag: warner bros. animation