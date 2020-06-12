The Changeling

The Changeling
The Changeling remake is more of a 'reimagining,' says screenwriter Tab Murphy
Josh Weiss
Jun 12, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in The Changeling
Tag: Exclusives
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Tab Murphy
Tag: remakes

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: The Changeling
WIRE Buzz: The Changeling remake; Promised Neverland series; and 'Laura Hasn't Slept'
Josh Weiss
Jun 10, 2020
The Changeling
Tag: Movies
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: The Changeling