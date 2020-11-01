The Empty Man

Come Play
Box office: 'Come Play' scares up No. 1 spot in U.S. with $3.15 million; Halloween '78 returns for $274,000
Josh Weiss
Nov 1, 2020
Box office: Disney's The Empty Man summons $1.3 million in domestic debut; Tenet hits $341 million globally
Josh Weiss
Oct 25, 2020
The Empty Man James Badge Dale
WIRE Buzz: T'he Empty Man' fills out trailer; Avatar sequel comic lands at Dark Horse; more
Josh Weiss
Oct 16, 2020
The Empty Man
