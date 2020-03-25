The Girl on the Train

invisible_man_syfy_1920x1080
From Gaslight to The Invisible Man: a deep-dive into gaslighting in horror
Carly Lane
Mar 25, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in The Girl on the Train
Tag: the invisible man
Tag: Unsane
Tag: ScreamGRRLS
Tag: Rosemary's Baby
Tag: Gaslight

Related tags