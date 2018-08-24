The Immortal Hulk

THE_BEST_DEFENSE
The original Defenders reuniting at long last for new Marvel Comics series
Brian Silliman
Aug 24, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in The Immortal Hulk
Tag: comic previews
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: the Avengers
Tag: wonder man
Tag: avengers

Related tags

Tag: Comics
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: solicitations
Marvel Comics single-issue solicitations for June 2018
Matthew Jackson
Mar 30, 2018
Marvel Comics Iron Man 1 Variant Cover
Tag: Comics
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: solicitations
Tag: Comics
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Rogue
Exclusive preview: Avengers #686 unleashes the Immortal Hulk
Blair Marnell
Mar 22, 2018
Avengers 686 hero
Tag: Comics
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Rogue