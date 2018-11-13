The Late Show

Hugh Jackman in Logan
Stephen Colbert, Hugh Jackman appreciate 'creative genius' of Stan Lee on Late Show
Jacob Oller
Nov 13, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Ant-Man and the Wasp
Tag: Paul Rudd
Scott Lang battles seagulls in a new clip from Ant-Man and the Wasp
Matthew Jackson
Jun 28, 2018
Ant-Man and the Wasp Scott and friend hero
Tag: Movies
Tag: Ant-Man and the Wasp
Tag: Paul Rudd
Tag: Movies
Tag: Josh Brolin
Tag: The Late Show
Watch Josh Brolin hilariously read Trump’s tweets in Thanos’ voice
James Comtois
Jun 20, 2018
Josh_Brolin_Reads_Trump_Tweets_As_Thanos_-_YouTube_-_2018-06-20_12.51.14
Tag: Movies
Tag: Josh Brolin
Tag: The Late Show
Tag: Movies
Tag: Deadpool 2
Tag: Deadpool
Watch Deadpool take over The Late Show to mock Donald Trump and Ryan Reynolds
Matthew Jackson
May 16, 2018
Deadpool, The Late Show
Tag: Movies
Tag: Deadpool 2
Tag: Deadpool