The Limit

The Limit Norman Reedus
The Limit: Michelle Rodriguez and Norman Reedus guide you on a bonkers action adventure in new VR film
Josh Weiss
Nov 20, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: opinion
Tag: lists

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: The Limit
Tag: Robert Rodriguez
Robert Rodriguez talks innovation with new VR project 'The Limit' at NYCC
Donnie Lederer Benjamin Bullard
Oct 4, 2018
Robert Rodriguez
Tag: TV
Tag: The Limit
Tag: Robert Rodriguez
Tag: TV
Tag: Robert Rodriguez
Tag: Michelle Rodriguez
Robert Rodriguez VR series The Limit starring Michelle Rodriguez to be unveiled this summer
stark.george
Feb 15, 2018
RobertRodriguez.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Robert Rodriguez
Tag: Michelle Rodriguez