The Love Witch

love witch 3
Objects in Space 11/16/18: Interwoven witchcraft
Carly Lane
Nov 16, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in The Love Witch
Tag: opinion
Tag: fangrrls on film
Tag: Witches
Tag: Female Filmmaker Friday

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: fangrrls on film
Tag: The Love Witch
Fangrrls on Film: Gender norms make everyone miserable in The Love Witch
Sarah Marrs
Jul 27, 2018
love witch hero
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: fangrrls on film
Tag: The Love Witch
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Harley Quinn
Objects in Space 6/13/18: You must renounce this power
Carly Lane
Jun 13, 2018
Carrie-2.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Harley Quinn
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery
Objects in Space 2/12/18: Find your own power
Carly Lane
Feb 12, 2018
the-love-witch-2.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Objects in Space
Tag: Star Trek: Discovery