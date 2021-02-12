The Marvels

Eternals Angelina Jolie Thena
Marvel unveils first 'Eternals' footage, reveals Black Panther and Captain Marvel sequel titles in Phase 4 sneak peek
Josh Weiss
Captain Marvel 2 has cast its main villain - time to start speculating on who she's playing
Don Kaye
Feb 12, 2021
WIRE Buzz: WandaVision's double-sized premiere; Captain Marvel 2's gears up; Girl At Midnight in development
Nivea Serrao
Jan 8, 2021
Embiggen! Ms. Marvel series coming to Disney+ drops sizzle reel with first footage
Josh Weiss
Dec 11, 2020
Marvel confirms She-Hulk cast, reveals Ant-Man 3 title, Christian Bale's Thor villain, and more
Matthew Jackson
Dec 10, 2020
Captain Marvel stunt double shows off electric fight concept, wows fans
Nivea Serrao
Aug 19, 2020
Captain Marvel 2 calls on Candyman's Nia DaCosta to direct
Nivea Serrao
Aug 5, 2020
Captain Marvel 2 going higher, further, faster with WandaVision writer
Andrea Ayres
Jan 22, 2020
