The Monkees

A composite image of R Aquarii in optical light (red) and X-rays (blue); the jets emit X-rays due to the strong magnetic fields present. Credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO/R. Montez et al.; Optical: Adam Block/Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter/U. Arizona
The recurrent exploding nova R Aquarii: Unlucky Stars
Phil Plait
May 24, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Videos
Tag: The Archies
Tag: The Monkees
WATCH: Get ready for a bunch of musical guest stars in The Archies comic
Mike Avila
Oct 20, 2017
The Archies
Tag: Videos
Tag: The Archies
Tag: The Monkees