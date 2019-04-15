The Perfection

Allison Williams The Perfection
Netflix's terrifying, genre-bending thriller The Perfection gets freaky first trailer
Josh Weiss
Apr 15, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: The Perfection
Tag: Girl With No Name
Development Roundup: Girl with No Name, You Might Be The Killer, The Perfection
Alyse Wax
Oct 6, 2018
GWNN-Poster-11x17-v4d small
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Perfection
Tag: Girl With No Name
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Perfection
Tag: Fantastic Fest
Fantastic Fest: Allison Williams is using her celebrity image to create screwed up characters
Christian Long
Sep 23, 2018
The Perfection Allison Williams Logan Browning
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Perfection
Tag: Fantastic Fest
Tag: Movies
Tag: Fantastic Fest
Tag: Fantastic Fest 2018
Director Richard Shepard reveals how Park Chan-Wook influenced his grindhouse thriller The Perfection
Christian Long
Sep 21, 2018
The Perfection Allison Williams Logan Browning
Tag: Movies
Tag: Fantastic Fest
Tag: Fantastic Fest 2018
Tag: Movies
Tag: Allison Williams
Tag: The Perfection
Allison Williams to star in horror thriller The Perfection
Heather Mason
Oct 27, 2017
allisonwilliams.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Allison Williams
Tag: The Perfection