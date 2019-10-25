The Stuff

the-stuff
Larry Cohen's The Stuff would kill everyone on YouTube
Dany Roth
Oct 25, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Larry Cohen
Tag: It's Alive
It's Alive director Larry Cohen passes at 77
Don Kaye
Mar 24, 2019
Larry Cohen
Tag: Movies
Tag: Larry Cohen
Tag: It's Alive