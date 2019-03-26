The Tick Season 2

Griffin Newman and Ben Edlund
The Tick’s Ben Edlund and Griffin Newman wager on Season 3 and the hero's cryptic origins
Josh Weiss
Mar 26, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in The Tick Season 2
Tag: the tick
Tag: Griffin Newman
Tag: Exclusives
Tag: Ben Edlund
Tag: Amazon Prime

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Exclusives
Tag: The Tick Season 2
Explore the swanky A.E.G.I.S. break room in this exclusive clip from The Tick Season 2
Josh Weiss
Mar 26, 2019
The Tick Season 2
Tag: TV
Tag: Exclusives
Tag: The Tick Season 2
Tag: TV
Tag: The Tick Season 2
Tag: the tick
The Tick: Season 2 trailer delivers new heroes, villains, and mystic nipples
Josh Weiss
Feb 27, 2019
The Tick Season 2
Tag: TV
Tag: The Tick Season 2
Tag: the tick