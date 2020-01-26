The Turning

Star Wars & The Turning
Box office: Rise of Skywalker passes $500M domestically, while The Turning scares up $7.3M opening
Josh Weiss
Jan 26, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in The Turning
Tag: doctor sleep
Tag: animaniacs

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: The Turning
The Turning's Mackenzie Davis wants you to bring your own fears to the movie
Caitlin Busch
Jan 24, 2020
The Turning Mackenzie Davis Finn Wolfhard
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: The Turning
Tag: Movies
Tag: animaniacs
Tag: The Turning
WIRE Buzz: Animaniacs voice cast confirmed for reboot; The Turning trailer; Doctor Sleep posters
Jacob Oller
Oct 9, 2019
Animaniacs
Tag: Movies
Tag: animaniacs
Tag: The Turning
Tag: Movies
Tag: jamie lee curtis
Tag: Halloween Kills
WIRE Buzz: Jamie Lee Curtis releases Halloween Kills pic; The Turning first look; more
Jacob Oller
Oct 8, 2019
Jamie Lee Curtis Halloween 2018
Tag: Movies
Tag: jamie lee curtis
Tag: Halloween Kills