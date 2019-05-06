The Wandering Earth

The USS Enterprise on Star Trek: Discovery
WIRE Buzz: Star Trek universe expands; Bruce Campbell kills MK11 Ash rumor; more
Benjamin Bullard
May 6, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in The Wandering Earth
Tag: Armageddon
Tag: Box Office
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: netflix
Tag: Bruce Campbell

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: The Wandering Earth
Tag: Videos
Watch how Game of Thrones' VFX team brought The Wandering Earth to life
Jacob Oller
Mar 1, 2019
The Wandering Earth
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Wandering Earth
Tag: Videos
Tag: Movies
Tag: China
Tag: Netflix
Netflix bringing Chinese sci-fi blockbuster The Wandering Earth to the U.S.
Josh Grossberg
Feb 21, 2019
The Wandering Earth
Tag: Movies
Tag: China
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Wandering Earth
Tag: Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator 2 inspired director of Chinese sci-fi blockbuster The Wandering Earth
Jacob Oller
Feb 20, 2019
The Wandering Earth
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Wandering Earth
Tag: Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Wandering Earth
Tag: Armageddon
This Chinese sci-fi blockbuster is about to become the country's biggest movie, ever
Jacob Oller
Feb 14, 2019
The Wandering Earth
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Wandering Earth
Tag: Armageddon