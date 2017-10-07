The Watcher in the Woods

melissa_joan_hart_nycc.jpg
WATCH: Melissa Joan Hart explains why she's rebooting The Watcher in the Woods
Tricia Ennis
Oct 7, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Melissa Joan Hart
Tag: The Watcher in the Woods
Melissa Joan Hart: The Watcher in the Woods being "reimagined as a ghost story"
Crystal Bee
Oct 5, 2017
new york comic con, the watcher in the woods, Melissa Joan Hart, Paula Hart
Tag: TV
Tag: Melissa Joan Hart
Tag: The Watcher in the Woods
Tag: Movies
Tag: Melissa Joan Hart
Tag: Sabrina the Teenage Witch
Melissa Joan Hart has no part in new Sabrina series, prepping new supernatural project
Crystal Bee
Oct 5, 2017
The Watcher In The Woods, Melissa Joan Hart, Paula Hart, New York Comic Con 2017
Tag: Movies
Tag: Melissa Joan Hart
Tag: Sabrina the Teenage Witch
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Melissa Joan Hart
Tag: SDCC 2017
SDCC: Melissa Joan Hart and Mom on producing Watcher in the Woods together
Tara Bennett
Jul 21, 2017
Melissa Joan Hart, Watcher in the Woods
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Melissa Joan Hart
Tag: SDCC 2017