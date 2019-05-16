Them!

Them hero
How Them! and the atomic insect movies of the '50s changed Hollywood forever
Eirik Gumeny
May 16, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: Them!
June 19 in Sci-Fi History: THEM!
Zac Hug
Jun 19, 2017
hqdefault_5.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: this day in sci-fi history
Tag: Them!