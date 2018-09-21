This Is Us

HarleyQuinn_TheJoker.jpg
DC writers boast Harley Quinn and Joker script mixes Bad Santa with This is Us
Benjamin Bullard
Sep 21, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
WATCH C2E2: Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartley talk This Is Us
Blair Marnell
Apr 15, 2018
c2e2_this_is_us.jpg
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
WATCH C2E2: This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartley connect with the fans
SYFY WIRE Staff
Apr 9, 2018
this is us milo ventimiglia and justin hartley live at c2e2.png
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews