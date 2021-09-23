this week's hot comics

Fantastic Four #35 cover
This Week's Hot Comics: Fantastic Four's 60th, Batman, James Tynion IV's Blue Book, Primordial & more
Matthew Jackson
This Week's Hot Comics: Black Manta's first DC solo series; Marvel's Ka-Zar relaunch; Jeff Lemire's Mazebook & more
Matthew Jackson
Black Manta #1 Cover
This Week's Hot Comics: Marvel's 'Dark Ages' begin, new Batman, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr finale & more
Matthew Jackson
Dark Ages #1 Cover
