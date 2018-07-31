Thrawn: Alliances

thrawn-alliances-1
Thrawn author Timothy Zahn explains why he's against killing off classic Star Wars characters
Matthew Jackson
Jul 31, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Thrawn: Alliances
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Timothy Zahn
Tag: grand admiral thrawn
Tag: Del Rey Books
Tag: books

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: books
Star Wars: Thrawn: Alliances answers fan questions and teases the Disney theme park
Brian Silliman
Jul 25, 2018
thrawn-alliances-1
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: books
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Thrawn: Alliances
Thanks to Vader and Thrawn, the planet Batuu will already be canon when Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens
Brian Silliman
Mar 23, 2018
Star Wars- Thrawn: Alliances Cover
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Thrawn: Alliances