Through the Looking Glass: A Lost Retrospective

A six-episode retrospective on the TV show Lost hosted by SYFY WIRE's Senior Producer, Tara Bennett, and renowned TV critic, Maureen Ryan. Fifteen-years ago, Lost changed the television landscape and its impact is still influencing what we watch today. For this podcast series, we're not recapping episodes. Instead, we're exploring how Lost impacted high-concept, serialized storytelling, opened the door for shorter U.S. seasons, created a transmedia landscape that fed water-cooler TV, ushered in a new era of fan engagement, and went on to populate the next generation of showrunners and landmark television series.
 

Lost
Lost showrunners reflect on George R.R. Martin throwdowns and collaborating again
Tara Bennett
Oct 29, 2019
Lost cast
Ep 5
Navigating Fan Expectations vs. Showrunner Vision
Tara Bennett
Oct 22, 2019
Lost hero image 01
Ep 4
Lost and the Birth of Transmedia
Tara Bennett
Oct 15, 2019
Lost
Ep 3
What TV failed to learn (and learned) from Lost
Tara Bennett
Oct 8, 2019
Lost Season 1
Ep 2
The Mythology that Bred a Watercooler Monster
Tara Bennett
Oct 1, 2019
Through the Looking Glass: A Lost Retrospective
Go back Through the Looking Glass in our new Lost Retrospective podcast
Tara Bennett
Sep 24, 2019

