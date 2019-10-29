Through the Looking Glass: A Lost Retrospective

A six-episode retrospective on the TV show Lost hosted by SYFY WIRE's Senior Producer, Tara Bennett, and renowned TV critic, Maureen Ryan. Fifteen-years ago, Lost changed the television landscape and its impact is still influencing what we watch today. For this podcast series, we're not recapping episodes. Instead, we're exploring how Lost impacted high-concept, serialized storytelling, opened the door for shorter U.S. seasons, created a transmedia landscape that fed water-cooler TV, ushered in a new era of fan engagement, and went on to populate the next generation of showrunners and landmark television series.

