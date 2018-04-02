Tiangong-1

Tiangong-1 burned up over the Pacific Ocean
Phil Plait
Apr 2, 2018
An image of Tiangong-1 shortly before it re-entered made using radar from the ground. Credit: Fraunhofer FHR
What to do if you find a random piece of China’s falling space station
Elizabeth Rayne
Mar 30, 2018
NASA image of Earth
When heaven and Earth collide: The fall of Tiangong-1
Phil Plait
Mar 8, 2018
In August 2014 an astronaut on the International Space Station caught this image of the Cygnus supply vehicle Janice Voss as it burned up in re-entry. Credit: ESA / NASA
