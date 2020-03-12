tidal forces

Trending on SYFY WIRE in tidal forces
Tag: asteroids
Tag: Interstellar
Tag: Exoplanets
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: 'Oumuamua

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: 'Oumuamua
Is the interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua a fragment of a shattered alien world?
Phil Plait
Artwork depicting the aftermath of an asteroid, comet, or planet being disrupted by a star, creating countless numbers of elongated objects like the interstellar visitor ‘Oumuamua. Credit: YU Jingchuan, Beijing Planetarium
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: 'Oumuamua
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Moon
Think time is too short now? 70 million years ago a day was only 23.5 hours long
Phil Plait
Mar 12, 2020
An example of a fossilized rudist bivalve from the Cretaceous Period. Credit: Wikipedia, Wilson44691
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Moon
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Black Holes
Exoplanet-hunting observatory TESS sees a star torn apart by a black hole
Phil Plait
Sep 27, 2019
Artwork showing a star (center) getting torn apart by a black hole (upper left). Credit: Robin Dienel, courtesy of the Carnegie Institution for Science
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Black Holes