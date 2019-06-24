Tim Curry

Pennywise the Clown Cheers opening credits
Pennywise floats into Cheers opening theme in viral mashup video
Josh Weiss
Jun 24, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Tim Curry
Tag: Pennywise
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: It
Tag: Cheers
Tag: Stephen King's It

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Pennywise
Tag: Stephen King's It
Artist transforms Cabbage Patch Kids doll into Pennywise
Nathalie Caron
Sep 19, 2017
Pennywise-the-clown.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Pennywise
Tag: Stephen King's It
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Stephen King's It
Tag: Tim Curry
The most bonkers moments in the original Stephen King's It
Courtney Enlow
Sep 12, 2017
pennywiseface.png
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Stephen King's It
Tag: Tim Curry
Tag: Movies
Tag: Stephen King's It
Tag: Pennywise
Image of the Day: Rare BTS shot of the Werewolf from 1990's IT mini-series
Jeff Spry
Aug 1, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-08-01 at 12.14.46 PM.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: Stephen King's It
Tag: Pennywise
Tag: Alice
Tag: Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates, Tim Curry headline cast of SCI FI's upcoming Alice
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Kathy_Bates_Revolutionary_Road.jpg
Tag: Alice
Tag: Kathy Bates