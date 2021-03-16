Tim Fielder

INFINITUM
With 'INFINITUM: An Afrofuturist Tale,' Tim Fielder is pushing the genre forward (and inviting others to join)
Brandon Bush
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Tim Fielder
Tag: Afrofuturism
Tag: INFINITUM: An Afrofuturist Tale
Tag: Interviews
Tag: black history month

Related tags