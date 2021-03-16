Tim Hill

SpongeBob King Neptune
SpongeBob director Tim Hill sounds off on King Neptune's (aka Poseidon's) new look in 'Sponge on the Run'
Josh Weiss
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Tim Hill
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Nickelodeon
Tag: The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Tag: Matt Berry
Tag: Paramount+

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Tag: Interviews
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run came directly from the mind of late series creator Stephen Hillenburg
Josh Weiss
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Tag: Movies
Tag: The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Tag: Interviews