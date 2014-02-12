Tim Minear

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Tim Minear
Tag: Dollhouse

Related tags

Tag: Firefly
Tag: Tim Minear
Firefly producer says 'limited series' would be best approach for revival
Trent Moore
Feb 12, 2014
gina-torres-firefly-845959042.jpg
Tag: Firefly
Tag: Tim Minear
Tag: American Horror Story: Coven
Tag: jessica lange
1st intriguing plot details emerge about American Horror Story: Coven
Trent Moore
Aug 5, 2013
american-horror-story-4fc80fa895cac.jpg
Tag: American Horror Story: Coven
Tag: jessica lange
Tag: Dollhouse
Tag: Tim Minear
REVEALED: How season 3 of Dollhouse would have been like Buffy
Carol Pinchefsky
Dec 14, 2012
DollhouseEchoMorose.jpeg
Tag: Dollhouse
Tag: Tim Minear
Tag: Alien Nation
Tag: Tim Minear
A new Alien Nation series develops at SCI FI Channel
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
alien_nation.jpg
Tag: Alien Nation
Tag: Tim Minear