Tobias Whale

Black Lightning Tobias Whale
Black Lightning boss on why S1's big bad is only getting bigger in S2
Nathalie Caron
Apr 18, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Tobias Whale
Tag: The CW
Tag: Villains
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Comic Villains
Tag: Black Lightning

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Black Lightning
Mussolini and Moby Dick inspired the portrayal of Black Lightning’s Tobias Whale
Vinnie Mancuso
Jan 30, 2018
Tobias Whale Black Lightning
Tag: TV
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Black Lightning
Tag: TV
Tag: Black Lightning
Tag: Tobias Whale
Black Lightning meets big bad Tobias Whale in extended new trailer
Nathalie Caron
Dec 13, 2017
black-lightning-key-art_.png
Tag: TV
Tag: Black Lightning
Tag: Tobias Whale
Tag: TV
Tag: Black Lightning
Tag: Tobias Whale
The CW’s Black Lightning has found its Season 1 villain
Nathalie Caron
Aug 10, 2017
Tobias-Whale.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Black Lightning
Tag: Tobias Whale