howl_-_whole_cast.jpg
2017 Gift Guide: What to buy anime lovers
Elizabeth Rayne
Dec 4, 2017
Exclusive: Tokyo Ghoul director Kentarō Hagiwara on gore, ghouls, and what makes a monster
Elizabeth Rayne
Oct 22, 2017
screen_shot_2017-10-22_at_1.25.52_pm.png
10 horror manga creators you need to read right now (if you can handle it)
Austin Price
Oct 15, 2017
junjiitopng-f482d1_1280w.png
First toothy teaser for new live-action Tokyo Ghoul feature
Jeff Spry
Apr 15, 2017
Screen_Shot_2017-04-15_at_9.49.58_AM.png
