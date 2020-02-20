Tom Rothman

Spider-Man Far From Home Tom Holland
Sony and Disney execs 'hope' new deal will keep Spider-Man in the MCU for more films
Matthew Jackson
Feb 20, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Tom Rothman
Sony plans for shared Spider-Man universe with Marvel in creative control
Nathalie Caron
Jun 23, 2016
spider-man-sinister-six.jpg
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Tom Rothman
Tag: Avatar
Tag: Battle Angel Alita
James Cameron reveals Battle Angel Alita plans
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Avatar_earth_day_fox_1.jpg
Tag: Avatar
Tag: Battle Angel Alita
Tag: Avatar
Tag: James Cameron
More from Cameron on that underwater Avatar sequel
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Avatar_earth_day_fox_cameron_0.jpg
Tag: Avatar
Tag: James Cameron