Tommy Merlyn

Arrow Tommy
A long-dead fan favorite is coming back to Arrow, but how exactly?
Trent Moore
May 3, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Colin Donnell
So Arrow's Tommy Merlyn is coming back next week... as the Green Arrow?
Nathalie Caron
Apr 27, 2018
Arrow Tommy Merlyn
Tag: TV
Tag: Arrow
Tag: Colin Donnell