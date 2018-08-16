The Tommyknockers

The Tommyknockers
Development: The Tommyknockers lands writer; Vampyr lures director McG; The Alienist sequel ordered; Outlander debut set
Don Kaye
Aug 16, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in The Tommyknockers
Tag: Universal Pictures
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: James Wan

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: The Tommyknockers
Tag: Stephen King
Stephen King's The Tommyknockers heads to Universal after bidding war
Don Kaye
Apr 21, 2018
The Tommyknockers
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Tommyknockers
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: Movies
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: The Tommyknockers
Stephen King’s The Tommyknockers tapped for new James Wan-produced movie
Benjamin Bullard
Mar 29, 2018
the tommyknockers stephen king
Tag: Movies
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: The Tommyknockers
Tag: Rosemary's Baby
Tag: The Tommyknockers
Here's the next Stephen King miniseries (and more!) coming to TV
Trent Moore
Jul 29, 2013
la_semilla_del_diablo_1968_1.jpg
Tag: Rosemary's Baby
Tag: The Tommyknockers