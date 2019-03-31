Tongal

Alien 40th Anniversary Shorts Ore
Two Alien short films channel the spirit of Ripley at WonderCon
Don Kaye
Mar 31, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Alien: Containment
Tag: Alien
There's no containing the first Alien-inspired short, a one-act play of sci-fi horror
Josh Weiss
Mar 29, 2019
Alien: Containment Gaia Weiss
Tag: Movies
Tag: Alien: Containment
Tag: Alien
Tag: Movies
Tag: Alien
Tag: Ridley Scott
New 'Alien' shorts will begin to burst forth in honor of franchise's 40th birthday
Josh Weiss
Mar 13, 2019
Alien Chestburster scene
Tag: Movies
Tag: Alien
Tag: Ridley Scott