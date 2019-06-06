Tony Jaa

Frank Grillo Captain America: The Winter Soldier
WIRE Buzz: Jiu Jitsu rounds out roster; His Dark Materials casts Will Parry; more
Christian Long
Jun 6, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Monster Hunter
Tag: Milla Jovovich
First official image from live-action Monster Hunter film is very promising
Christian Long
Nov 20, 2018
Monster Hunter Milla Jovovich Tony Jaa
Tag: Movies
Tag: Monster Hunter
Tag: Milla Jovovich
Tag: Movies
Tag: casting
Tag: Charlie's Angels
Casting: Charlie's Angels gains Westworld alum; Monster Hunter adds to ranks; more
Brian Silliman
Sep 27, 2018
Tucker lyesmith
Tag: Movies
Tag: casting
Tag: Charlie's Angels