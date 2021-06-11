Tony Scott

Skip to main content
SyfyWire
Open Menu
Close Menu
Navigation
Search
Movies
Movie News
Watch Movies
TV
TV News
Watch Shows
Comics
Videos
Podcasts
Bad Astronomy
Shop
Interviews
This Week in Genre History
Comics Wire
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Theme Park News
Everything You Didn't Know
About Us
Contributors
Facebook
Instagram
@syfywire
Youtube
Movies
Movie News
Watch Movies
Latest Movie News
Universal Orlando's Jurassic World VelociCoaster is a jaw-dropping theme park thrill & the first of its species
Aquaman 2: Director James Wan shares DC's submerged sequel is in production and has a new, majestic title
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It cut an ‘iconic’ demon that was destined for a spinoff
TV
SYFY WIRE's The Great Debate
TV News
Watch Shows
Latest TV News
Netflix closes out Geeked Week with Resident Evil cast reveal, first looks at Splinter Cell, Cuphead & more
The Witcher: Ciri seeks destiny in fresh Season 2 tease; Netflix tosses coin to first-ever 'WitcherCon' fest
What if 'Sweet Tooth' was real life? Netflix prank video drops a hybrid into Los Angeles to find out
Comics
Behind the Panel
Previews
All Comics News
Latest Comics News
Imagine a world with millions of telepaths. J. Michael Straczynski did, and wrote a comic about it
First look: Dark Horse delivers five haunting mysteries in new 'Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957' one-shots
Creators behind DC's 'Static: Season One' promise a 'different story' with relaunch of iconic Milestone hero
Videos
Everything You Didn't Know
Behind the Panel
All Wire Videos
Latest WIRE Videos
Black Widow celebrates start of ticket sales ahead of July debut with action-packed new clip
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's strongest weapon is a video game multiverse Easter egg machine
Watch: SYFY and Tongal animated shorts explore sci-fi, myth, and monsters for AAPI Heritage Month
Podcasts
Bad Astronomy
Shop
Interviews
This Week in Genre History
Comics Wire
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Theme Park News
Everything You Didn't Know
Menu
More
Movies
TV
Comics
Videos
Podcasts
Bad Astronomy
Shop
Interviews
This Week in Genre History
Comics Wire
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Theme Park News
Everything You Didn't Know
About Us
Contributors
Facebook
Instagram
@syfywire
Youtube
Watch SYFY Shows
Search
Tony Scott
Warner Bros. bites on remake of 1983's sexy vampire cult classic 'The Hunger' with 'True Blood' vet Angela Robinson
Josh Weiss
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Tony Scott
Tag:
The Hunger
Tag:
Vampires
Tag:
Warner Bros.
Tag:
david bowie
Tag:
remakes
Related tags
remakes
The Hunger
Warner Bros.
david bowie
Vampires
Search
Close Search
Return to SYFY homepage.
Your browser is
out of date
.
Update your browser
for more security and the best experience on this site.
Close Browser Update Message