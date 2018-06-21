Topps Trading Cards

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Topps Trading Cards
Tag: Mars Attacks!
Tag: Mars Attacks
Tag: Interviews

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: SDCC 2018
Tag: Hasbro
Awesome Stuff Weekly: Gorgeous Comic-Con exclusive toy and collectible reveals
Luke Brown
Jun 21, 2018
han solo empire strikes back
Tag: Movies
Tag: SDCC 2018
Tag: Hasbro
Tag: Games
Tag: RuneScape
Tag: MMORPG
Gaming roundup: RuneScape Classic saying goodbye, Garbage Pail Kids go mobile, and more
Benjamin Bullard
May 24, 2018
RuneScapeClassicLogo2018
Tag: Games
Tag: RuneScape
Tag: MMORPG
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Mars Attacks
Ack! Ack! Ack! Mars Attacks co-creator Len Brown looks back on the iconic trading cards
Josh Weiss
Apr 5, 2018
mars attacks 3.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Mars Attacks
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Supreme Leader Snoke
Image of the day: Our first good look at Star Wars' Supreme Leader Snoke
Carol Pinchefsky
Sep 8, 2017
AndySerkisSnoke.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Supreme Leader Snoke