Tormund Giantsbane

Game of Thrones Episode 8.2 Jaime Beric Tormund and Davos
Tormund himself breaks down 'competition' with Jaime and Brienne's big moment on Game of Thrones
Matthew Jackson
Apr 25, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Tormund Giantsbane
Tag: Kristofer Hivju
Tag: Game of Thrones

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Kristofer Hivju
Game of Thrones star teases the 'nightmare moment' coming in final season
Matthew Jackson
Mar 27, 2019
Tormund Giantsbane Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Kristofer Hivju
Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Game of Thrones Season 7
Game of Thrones cast shows up for work, including one unexpected giant ginger
Adam Pockross
Oct 10, 2017
Game of Thrones, Tormund
Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Game of Thrones Season 7
Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Tormund Giantsbane
Tormund Giantsbane becomes the Night King in a new Game of Thrones AR video
Matthew Jackson
Aug 25, 2017
TormundJonSnow.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Tormund Giantsbane