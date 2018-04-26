Totally Awesome Hulk

Dream Casting: The Next Avengers
Elle Collins
Apr 26, 2018


Totally Awesome Hulk to wreak havoc in World War Hulk II comic event
Trent Moore
Dec 1, 2017
X-Men and Hulk crossover in Marvel's Weapons of Mutant Destruction preview
Matthew Jackson
May 19, 2017
The identity of Marvel Comics’ new Totally Awesome Hulk finally revealed
Trent Moore
Sep 4, 2015
