tour

Museum Hack Harry Potter Boy Wizard tour MET hero
Explore the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the unofficial Harry Potter-inspired Boy Wizard tour
Lisa Granshaw
Aug 24, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Friday the 13th
Tag: tour
This Friday the 13th, get a tour of Camp Crystal Lake
Alyse Wax
Aug 28, 2017
friday-the-13th-1980.png
Tag: Movies
Tag: Friday the 13th
Tag: tour
Tag: Comics
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Original Video
Watch: Tour the DC Comics offices, complete with a whole lot of rare merch
SYFY WIRE Staff
Apr 28, 2017
Screen_Shot_2017-04-28_at_3.30.29_PM.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Original Video