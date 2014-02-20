Toy Fair 2014

LEGO2014-14.JPG
These 20 LEGO from Toy Fair 2014 will convince you everything is awesome
Carol Pinchefsky
Feb 20, 2014
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Toy Fair 2014
21 toys from Toy Fair 2014 that grown-ups will love
Carol Pinchefsky
Feb 20, 2014
ToyFair2014-2.jpg
Tag: Toy Fair 2014