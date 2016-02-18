Toy Fair 2016

ILK_0046.jpg
We pick the must-have geek collectibles of Toy Fair 2016
Tara Bennett
Feb 18, 2016
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Suicide Squad
DC shows love to Justice League and their (Suicide) Squad goals at Toy Fair 2016
Tara Bennett
Feb 17, 2016
ILK_0093.jpg
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Suicide Squad
Tag: LEGO
Tag: Hasbro
Marvel shows off its super-wares at Toy Fair 2016
Aaron Sagers
Feb 16, 2016
IMG_3470_1.jpg
Tag: LEGO
Tag: Hasbro
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: LEGO
Feeling the Force of Star Wars at Toy Fair 2016
Aaron Sagers
Feb 15, 2016
IMG_3438_0.jpg
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: LEGO