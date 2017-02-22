Toy Fair 2017

Screen_Shot_2017-02-22_at_12.23.10_PM_1.png
Image(s) of the Day: Titanic Trypticon T-Rex Transformer
Jeff Spry
Feb 22, 2017
Tag: Comics
Tag: Toy Fair 2017
Tag: A-Force
Collect all of Marvel's A-Force in new action figure line
Trent Moore
Feb 21, 2017
o-AFORCE-facebook.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Batman
Tag: Superman
Heroes and monsters clash in new Superman and Batman vs Aliens and Predator figures
Jeff Spry
Feb 20, 2017
Screen_Shot_2017-02-20_at_12.04.35_PM.png
Tag: Comics
Tag: Wonder Woman
Tag: Action Figures
First look at Ares (and more) in new Wonder Woman toys
Trent Moore
Feb 20, 2017
GalleryChar_1900x900_Ares_52ab723d9ab608.91522110.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Batman
Tag: Superman
Behold this heroic roster of new Justice League statues and Funko vinyls
Jeff Spry
Feb 17, 2017
Screen_Shot_2017-02-17_at_12.08.25_PM.png
