Trans Neptunian Objects

Artwork depicting a Kuiper Belt Object far beyond Neptune. Credit: ASA/ESA/G. Bacon (STScI)
Neptune's back yard just got 316 new residents
Phil Plait
Mar 17, 2020
Tag: Rings
Tag: Pluto
Tag: Bad Astronomy

Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Kuiper Belt
Help astronomers name a Trans-Neptunian Object! (225088) 2007 OR10 just doesn't cut it
Phil Plait
Apr 11, 2019
Artwork depicting the Kuiper Belt Object (225088) 2007 OR10, the largest object in the solar system that still has not been named. Credit: Alex Parker via 2007or10.name
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Kuiper Belt
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: New Horizons
Here it is: The most detailed full image of MU69 from New Horizons we'll ever see.
Phil Plait
Feb 26, 2019
The highest resolution image of the Kuiper Belt Object 2014 MU69, taken by the New Horizons spacecraft minutes before closest encounter in 2019. Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute, National Optical Astronomy
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: New Horizons
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Planet Nine
Does Planet 9 Exist? <All signs (still) point to 'yes'>
Phil Plait
Feb 25, 2019
Artwork of a possible planet far, far away. Credit: Caltech/R. Hurt (IPAC)
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Planet Nine
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Trans Neptunian Objects
A weird, distant potato-shaped world gets weirder: Haumea has rings!
Phil Plait
Oct 12, 2017
Artwork depicting Haumea with its ring; the proportions shown are correct. Credit: Insituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Trans Neptunian Objects