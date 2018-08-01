Transformers: The Movie

TFMovie-key-art-1.jpg
Transformers: The Movie, the 1986 animated classic, returns to the big screen
James Comtois
Aug 1, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Transformers: The Movie
Tag: Transformers
Tag: Hasbro
Tag: Fathom
Tag: Bumblebee

Related tags

Tag: Videos
Tag: Blastr to the Past
Tag: Transformers: The Movie
Transformers: The Movie at 30 - a video retrospective
Jeff Spry Aaron Sagers
Aug 11, 2016
transformersmovie.jpg
Tag: Videos
Tag: Blastr to the Past
Tag: Transformers: The Movie
Tag: Transformers: The Movie
Tag: Transformers
See the radical HD restoration of Transformers: The Movie in new featurette
Jeff Spry
Aug 10, 2016
TFMovie-key-art-1.jpg
Tag: Transformers: The Movie
Tag: Transformers