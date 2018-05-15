Transformers: Power of the Primes

jaime_king.jpg
Space the Nation: Jaime King on Transformers, gender and the beauty of D&D
Ana Marie Cox
May 15, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Transformers: Power of the Primes
Tag: Transformers
Tag: Mark Hamill
Tag: Jaime King

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Transformers: Power of the Primes
Tag: Transformers
Mark Hamill voices the first-ever Decepticon in clip from Transformers: Power of the Primes
Josh Weiss
May 1, 2018
Mark Hamill Transformers
Tag: TV
Tag: Transformers: Power of the Primes
Tag: Transformers
Tag: Movies
Tag: Transformers: Power of the Primes
Tag: Transformers
Mark Hamill and Ron Perlman roll out in new trailer for Transformers: Power of the Primes
Josh Weiss
Apr 24, 2018
Transformers: Power of the Primes
Tag: Movies
Tag: Transformers: Power of the Primes
Tag: Transformers
Tag: TV
Tag: Transformers
Tag: Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill and Ron Perlman join voice cast of upcoming Transformers animated miniseries
Josh Weiss
Jan 9, 2018
transformers_autocracytrilogy_tp.jpeg
Tag: TV
Tag: Transformers
Tag: Mark Hamill