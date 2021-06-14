Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Ron Perlman Transformers Rise of the Beasts
From Hellboy to Transformers: Ron Perlman joins 'Rise of the Beasts' as Optimus Primal
Matthew Jackson
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Tag: Transformers
Tag: Ron Perlman

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Transformers
Tag: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
The next Transformers movie is based on Beast Wars, set in the 1990s, and promises a globe-trotting adventure
Vanessa Armstrong
Transformers Optimus Prime official screen shot
Tag: Movies
Tag: Transformers
Tag: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts