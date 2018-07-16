Transmetropolitan

Behind the Panel: Geof Darrow on turning Firestorm into the Statue of Liberty
Mike Avila
Jul 16, 2018
Happy! co-creator Darick Robertson on the future of The Boys and Transmetropolitan
Adam Pockross
Dec 13, 2017
Exclusive look at original Happy! character sketches
Adam Pockross
Dec 6, 2017
Why now's the time for you to read (or re-read) Transmetropolitan
Matthew Jackson
Mar 3, 2017
