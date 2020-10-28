Travis Scott

Princess Zelda in Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity
Gaming: Zelda Hyrule Warriors drops surprise Switch demo; Travis Scott hypes PS5 launch; more
Benjamin Bullard
Oct 28, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Travis Scott
Tag: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
Tag: Nintendo
Tag: PlayStation 5
Tag: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Related tags