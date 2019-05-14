Tunguska impact

A meteor shower — in theis case, the Perseids — is usually composed of small bits material sloughed off a comet that burn up in our atmosphere. Credit: NASA/JPL
Could larger space rocks be hiding in the Beta Taurid meteor stream? We may find out this summer.
Phil Plait
May 14, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags